Cadet Colleges playing key role for quality education in Balochistan: Governor

QUETTA, Dec 01 (APP): Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the Cadet Colleges have been playing a significant role for provision of quality education in the province so it was important to maximize the excellent performance of cadet colleges.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 17th Board of Governors Meeting of Balochistan Cadet Colleges at Governor House, Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Law Secretary Akbar Harifal, Additional Secretary Hamidullah Khan Nasir, Additional Secretary Tariq Lasi, Principals of all cadet colleges and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Shahnawaz Ali.

Appreciating the tireless efforts of the principals of the cadet colleges and their entire team, the Governor said that it was welcome to focus on providing the best learning environment in the cadet colleges as well as character building and moral improvement of the students.

He said the survival of the institutions lies in maintaining merit and transparency.

Therefore, it is important to ensure the observance of merit and transparency in the appointment of teachers in cadet colleges, he added.

The Governor also directed to take all possible steps to enhance the capacity of the teachers concerned.

Many important decisions were made as a result of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the 17th Board of Governors Meeting of Balochistan Cadet Colleges for betterment of the education.