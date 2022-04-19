Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani administering the oath to Federal Ministers at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on April 19, 2022.

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The Cabinet Division on Tuesday notified the federal cabinet members including the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors, along with their portfolios assigned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet members, notified by the Cabinet Division, had already been sworn in at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr earlier in the day.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has been pleased to appoint the following as Federal Ministers and Ministers of State,” the notification said.

Following is the list of the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors along with their portfolios;

FEDERAL MINISTERS

Name of Federal MinisterPortfolio
Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNADefence
Ahsan lqbal Chaudhary, MNAPlanning, Development and Special Initiatives
Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNAInterior
Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNAFederal Education and Professional Training
Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNAInformation and Broadcasting
Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNARailways & Aviation
Miftah IsmailFinance and Revenue
Azam Nazeer TararLaw and Justice
Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNAWater Resources
Syed Naveed Qamar, MNACommerce
Sherry Rehman, SenatorClimate Change
Abdul Qadir Patel, MNANational Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
Shazia Marri, MNAPoverty Alleviation and Social Safety
Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNAindustries and Production
Sajid Hussain Turi, MNAOverseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development
Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNAHuman Rights
Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNAPrivatization
Asad Mahmood, MNACommunication’s
Abdul Wasay, MNAHousing and Works                          ..
Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNAReligious Affairs and interfaith Harmony
Muhammad Talha Mahmood, SenatorStates and Frontier Regions
Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNAInformation Technology and Telecommunication
Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, SenatorMaritime Affairs
Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA   ,Defence Production
Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, MNANarcotics Control
Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNANational food Security and Research

MINISTERS OF STATE

Name of Minister of StatePortfolio
Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNAFinance and Revenue
Hina Rabbani Khar, MNAForeign Affairs

ADVISORS

Name of AdvisorsPortfolio
Qamar Zaman KairaKashmir Affairs and GB