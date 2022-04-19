Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The Cabinet Division on Tuesday notified the federal cabinet members including the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors, along with their portfolios assigned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The cabinet members, notified by the Cabinet Division, had already been sworn in at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr earlier in the day.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has been pleased to appoint the following as Federal Ministers and Ministers of State,” the notification said.
Following is the list of the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors along with their portfolios;
FEDERAL MINISTERS
|Name of Federal Minister
|Portfolio
|Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA
|Defence
|Ahsan lqbal Chaudhary, MNA
|Planning, Development and Special Initiatives
|Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA
|Interior
|Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA
|Federal Education and Professional Training
|Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA
|Information and Broadcasting
|Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA
|Railways & Aviation
|Miftah Ismail
|Finance and Revenue
|Azam Nazeer Tarar
|Law and Justice
|Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA
|Water Resources
|Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA
|Commerce
|Sherry Rehman, Senator
|Climate Change
|Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA
|National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
|Shazia Marri, MNA
|Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety
|Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA
|industries and Production
|Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA
|Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development
|Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA
|Human Rights
|Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA
|Privatization
|Asad Mahmood, MNA
|Communication’s
|Abdul Wasay, MNA
|Housing and Works ..
|Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA
|Religious Affairs and interfaith Harmony
|Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator
|States and Frontier Regions
|Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA
|Information Technology and Telecommunication
|Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator
|Maritime Affairs
|Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA ,
|Defence Production
|Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, MNA
|Narcotics Control
|Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA
|National food Security and Research
MINISTERS OF STATE
|Name of Minister of State
|Portfolio
|Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA
|Finance and Revenue
|Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA
|Foreign Affairs
ADVISORS
|Name of Advisors
|Portfolio
|Qamar Zaman Kaira
|Kashmir Affairs and GB