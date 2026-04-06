Cabinet Committee strengthens market oversight; reviews supply, monitoring systems, stocks availability

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Petrol Prices during its meeting here on Monday reviewed the petroleum supply situation and market conditions, focusing uninterrupted supply, market discipline and enhanced monitoring across the supply chain.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The Committee undertook a comprehensive review of petroleum stock positions, import plans, and refinery operations, the statement said adding the members were informed that the overall supply position remains stable, with diesel stocks providing approximately 25 days of cover, petrol availability sufficient to meet current demand, and crude oil stocks at around 12 days of cover, supported by incoming cargoes and scheduled imports.

The Petroleum Division apprised the Committee that import arrangements for the coming weeks are on track through a combination of commercial procurement and government-to-government engagements, while refineries continue to operate at optimal levels to maintain throughput and ensure efficient conversion of crude into refined products.

The Committee also noted the critical importance of reliable energy supply in supporting key sectors such as agriculture, fertilizer production, transportation, and industry, underscoring its role in sustaining economic activity and maintaining price stability.

In light of recent price movements, the committee emphasized continued vigilance across the supply chain to prevent hoarding, speculative behavior, and any disruption in product availability.

The importance of closely monitoring demand patterns, including localized variations in consumption, was highlighted to support balanced supply management. The committee also underscored the need to discourage unauthorized storage and address market irregularities within the regulatory framework.

The Committee also reviewed the gas supply situation, including stock positions of SNGPL and SSGC, and discussed options for managing gas availability for domestic consumers and its allocation between domestic and power sectors. Members emphasized a balanced, data-driven approach to ensure efficient utilization of resources, particularly in view of seasonal demand and increasing reliance on LPG.

The Committee placed particular emphasis on strengthening monitoring and data-driven oversight through the digital dashboard launched by OGRA, which is designed to provide real-time visibility of stock levels, sales, and supply conditions from depots to retail outlets.

The dashboard is expected to serve as a central tool for tracking key indicators, including sales, inventory, and demand fluctuations, enabling timely identification of supply gaps and informed decision-making.

Acknowledging the progress, the committee noted that data reporting from retail outlets remains below expectations, particularly given the scale of over 12,000 petrol pumps nationwide, and stressed the need to fully operationalize the system to realize its intended benefits.

On the occasion, the finance minister emphasized the importance of timely data integration and directed all stakeholders to ensure prompt and accurate sharing of information to support effective utilization of the dashboard for decision-making.

OGRA was directed to ensure compliance with data reporting requirements, accelerate digitization efforts across the supply chain, and maintain close coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other relevant stakeholders to support seamless implementation of the system.

In this context, PSO will further enhance visibility across its retail network and strengthen reporting coverage on a priority basis.

To reinforce implementation, it was decided that joint teams comprising representatives of the Petroleum Division, OGRA, FIA, and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will be deployed to selected PSO petrol pumps in Islamabad to support timely data entry, improve stock transparency, and ensure operational compliance.

The Committee underscored the importance of institutionalizing such mechanisms to strengthen oversight, enhance accountability, and promote consistency in reporting practices across the retail network.

The minister reiterated that maintaining market stability requires proactive coordination, effective monitoring, and consistent enforcement. He emphasized that ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability, improving transparency, and protecting consumers remain key priorities, while also encouraging responsible consumer behavior.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik; Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Masood Malik; Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain (virtual),; Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry (virtual), and Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari (virtually), along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory authorities.