Cabinet asks President to sign SC Practice & Procedure Act, withdraws services of SC Registrar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): The federal cabinet Monday asked President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately sign the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 so that the country could be taken out of the constitutional and political crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the special meeting of the federal cabinet held at the Prime Minister House.

The ministers considered in detail two-point agenda.



Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the cabinet on different matters.

The cabinet examined the issue of issuance of a circular by the Registrar Supreme Court against the order of Supreme Court.

The cabinet decided to withdraw the services of Registrar Supreme Court and asked him to report to the Establishment Division.