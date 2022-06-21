Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk Programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP):On the recommendation of Finance Division, the cabinet approved on Tuesday the issuance of Ijara Sukuk Programme, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal said.



Addressing a press conference here after the cabinet meeting along with Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, the minister said the information of the assets against the programme and other details would be available on the website of finance division soon.



He said the cabinet meeting also discussed the matter of shortage of edible oil in the country and acknowledged the efforts of minister for industries and the whole team for ensuring the early dispatch of edible oil ship from Indonesia for Pakistan.



He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President of Indonesia and congratulated the Industries Minister and his team who went to Indonesia himself and talked to the Indonesian president in this regard.



With regard to the matter of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed the meeting that Pakistan had met all the requirements of the FATF and hoped that soon after visit of the FATF team to Pakistan, the country come out of the Grey List.



The meeting observed that after coming out of the Grey List, international trade and other restrictions would be completely eased out for Pakistan and it would help promote Pakistan’s trade across the world.



The meeting was informed that in 2019, the Army Chief had formed a core cell, which played vital role in combining the institutional and ministerial efforts in this regard.



The meeting observed that while sitting in the opposition, the present coalition government parties also played key role in the legislation process regarding FATF issues.



The Prime Minister directed all the cabinet members to acknowledge and praise all the concerned institutes as it was not possible without collective efforts.



Meanwhile, the meeting also considered the urea fertilizer stock availability in the country. The Prime Minister directed to ensure the supply of the urea to the farmers on priority saying that if there was any shortage, the efforts should expedited to import urea from the friendly countries especially from China to avoid any disruption in the country.



He said in the world over, all the supply chains, commodities such as wheat, coal, and oil were badly disrupted due to the Ukraine-Russia war. But the government express its resolve to take timely actions to avoid disruptions in the supply chains in Pakistan.



The minister added that on the recommendation of the Commerce Ministry, the federal cabinet formed a committee to review Trade organization Act, 2013, which would be comprised of the commerce minister as the committee’s convener and minister for aviation, railways, and industries as its members.



On the recommendation of the health ministry, Ahsan Iqbal said the cabinet also approved reduction in price of the Remdesivir injection used for the COVID patients, from Rs 2,308 to Rs 1892.



He said the health ministry had informed the meeting that it would come up with more recommendations to reduce the prices of more essential medicines.



The cabinet also reviewed the GSP plus agreement, that was singed in 2013 and under this agreement, Pakistan got the facility for ten years in exports to the European Union countries.



The meeting was also briefed on the key elements of the proposed new EU GSP (2024-2034). It was informed that all the concerned ministers were in contact with the EU authorities. The meeting also expressed satisfaction that the almost all political parties had their representation in the current coalition government, therefore meeting all the conditions required for the GSP Plus agreement would be more easy.



The Prime Minister directed all the concerned ministries to ensure timely agreement of the new proposed EUGSP (2024-34).

The minister informed that the meeting also discussed the tough decisions being taken in the wake of ongoing economic situation in the country. He said the PTI government knowingly avoided tough decision and put the economy on the verge of collapse.



He said the current government was committed to revive China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and attract the foreign investment that would help putting the country on the path of progress and development.