Cabinet approves Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): The federal cabinet on Wednesday approving the Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022 – sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice – recommended for presenting it before the relevant Parliamentary Committee.

The meeting of federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was told that the proposed law will help boost the confidence of foreign investors and increase foreign investment in the country.

The law will also be helpful in the Government-to-Government (G2G) development agreements.

The cabinet was told that it was for the first time that a government in Pakistan had taken a step for the protection of G2G agreements and took measures to ensure transparency in that respect.

The federal cabinet reviewed the losses caused torrential rains in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Chief Mnister Sindh and personally visiting the affected areas to review the relief activities during the rains in Sindh particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The cabinet approved the posting of Muhammad Tahir Rai, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan and former Director General (DG) Federal Investigating Agency (FIA), as National Coordinator on Counterterrorism.

The cabinet also approved the posting of Mohsin Butt, a grade 22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as DG FIA.

