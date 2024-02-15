Cabinet approves appointment of Syed Tariq Muhammad as MD Baitul Maal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):The Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Syed Tariq Muhammad ul Hassan as Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of ministry of poverty alleviation and social security, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister House Media Wing.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar presided over the meeting of the cabinet.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce, the cabinet approved the transit/transfer of vehicle spare parts and new tires used by the Afghanistan Country Office under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) from Karachi Port to Kabul, Afghanistan.

The cabinet was informed that such imports and their transfer to Afghanistan are prohibited to prevent smuggling in the country, however, under the United Nations Development Programme, the said spare parts and tires will be used by the United Nations and not for commercial use.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Defense Production, the cabinet also approved the redeployment of grade-20 officer Khan Nawaz of the Secretariat Group as Member Finance in the heavy industry Taxila.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the finance ministry approved the exemption of JS Bank’s sponsoring shareholder Shabbir Ahmed Randiri from Section (IV)(1)14 of the Banking Companies Ordinance.

Under this exemption, Shabbir Ahmed will be able to exercise his voting rights in JS Bank Limited as a 7.06% sponsoring shareholder.

Furthermore, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, the meeting approved the handing over of Irfan Qadir Bhatti, an accused with dual citizenship, to the Kingdom of Norway.

The cabinet was told that the Norwegian government had accused that Irfan Qadir was involved in terrorism.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was appointed as an inquiry officer, who after investigation came to the conclusion that the accused was involved in terrorism and other illegal activities. According to these information, the federal cabinet approved the handing over of the accused to the Norwegian government.

Similarly, the cabinet on the recommendation of ministry of information and broadcasting, allowed the Pakistan television Corporation to make payments to the foreign broadcasters for the broadcasting rights of sports events.

The cabinet gave its assent to the decisions made in a meeting of federal cabinet on energy on February 6, 2024.

Besides it also approved the decisions of cabinet committees on legislative cases and privatization held on February 7, 2024.

The meeting also approved the decisions made in the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet on February 7, and February 14, 2024.