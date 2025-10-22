Business community backbone of national progress: Syedaal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday said that the business community serves as the backbone of any nation’s progress, prosperity, and stability.

“Pakistan’s economic strength, investment growth, and job creation owe much to the vital contributions of traders and entrepreneurs,” he stated while addressing a ceremony organised in honour of Sardar Tahir Mahmood, the newly elected President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Senior Vice President Tahir Ayyub, Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, and the entire newly elected ICCI team.

The Deputy Chairman commended Islamabad’s business community for its pivotal role in promoting trade, industry, and investment in the federal capital.

He expressed confidence that the new ICCI leadership would continue its strong tradition of proactive engagement, constructive dialogue, and dynamic representation of the business sector.

Highlighting the significance of ICCI, Syedaal Khan noted that the chamber not only serves as a strong voice for the business class but also as a key partner in shaping the country’s economic vision and policy direction.

He lauded ICCI’s continuous efforts in fostering reform-oriented dialogue and policy proposals that contribute to economic stability and growth.

The Deputy Chairman underscored that in today’s world, the state and private sector must act as genuine partners in national development. In this regard, he termed the roles of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) as crucial bridges between the government and the business community for effective policymaking and implementation.

Reaffirming Parliament’s support for the business sector, Syedaal Khan assured that traders’ and industrialists’ recommendations are given due consideration during the legislative process.

He said Parliament is committed to introducing business-friendly laws aimed at improving the investment climate, boosting investor confidence, and generating employment opportunities for youth.

Praising Islamabad’s entrepreneurs for their leadership in strengthening the national economy, he expressed hope that the newly elected ICCI team would continue to build upon this legacy to accelerate Pakistan’s economic growth and resilience.

The Deputy Chairman also highlighted the immense potential of Balochistan, a province rich in natural resources and minerals. He emphasised the need for a coordinated strategy and enhanced cooperation to promote trade and investment in the region.

He suggested establishing stronger linkages between the Islamabad Chamber and chambers across Balochistan to expand economic activities, industrial growth, and job creation nationwide.