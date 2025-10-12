Burushaski language feature film ‘Hun Dan’ draws acclaim in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): A first-ever feature film in the endangered Burushaski language, “Hun Dan: An Echo of a Dirge” was exclusively screened at the Islamabad Club cinema this weekend.

The event drew a large gathering of film enthusiasts, cultural advocates and environmentalists, who appreciated the powerful cinematic experience that blended indigenous storytelling with pressing global themes, said a press release on Sunday.

“Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Gilgit-Baltistan, the film tells a deeply personal and symbolic story, interwoven with the traditions, myths, and oral heritage of the Burusho people. With its minimal yet poignant dialogues, poetic cinematography, and haunting sound design, Hun Dan creates an atmosphere that is both meditative and emotionally powerful,” it added.

“The film’s screening comes at a critical time, as UNESCO has classified Burushaski as an endangered language. Through this film, the filmmakers have made a significant contribution to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity, giving voice to a community often underrepresented in mainstream media,” it underscored.

Producer Karamat Ali emphasized the importance of indigenous narratives in the global conversation on climate and conservation.

Audience praised the film for its authenticity and powerful message.

“It’s not just a film—it’s a call to reconnect with our roots and our environment,” said one attendee.

Another added, “The use of Burushaski brings an emotional depth rarely seen in contemporary cinema. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

With Hun Dan, Pakistan’s film industry took a bold and necessary step toward inclusivity and environmental consciousness.