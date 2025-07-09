Burhan Wani remains a symbol of resistance for Kashmiri youth, say speakers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Even nine years after his martyrdom, Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani continues to inspire Kashmiri youth as a powerful symbol of resistance against Indian occupation, speakers said at a seminar held here on Tuesday.

The seminar, titled “Kashmir Continues to Inspire the Youth,” was held at Kashmir House to mark the 9th martyrdom anniversary of iconic youth leader Burhan Wani. It was jointly organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter and the Kashmir Liberation Cell, paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in their ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

Speakers called on the international community to move beyond symbolic rhetoric and take concrete actions to hold India accountable for its grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). They urged global powers to play a proactive role in facilitating a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Kashmir conflict in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The speakers praised the unwavering determination of the Kashmiri people and their continued resistance in the face of brutal repression. They described Burhan Wani not merely as an individual, but as a lasting symbol of courage, awakening, and defiance whose legacy continues to guide a new generation in their quest for justice and freedom.

Prominent political leaders and human rights defenders who addressed or attended the event included Chairman of the Kashmir Committee and Federal Minister Rana Qasim Noon, Sardar Haji Muhammad Yaqub Khan, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Nazir Qureshi, Mazamil Ayub Thakur, Taqdees Gilani, Noorul Bari, Mashaal Malik, Abdul Hameed Lone, Zahid Safi, and Najeeb ul Gafoor.