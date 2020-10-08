Bundal Island project to enable investments to tune of several billion rupees: Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP): Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday said the Bundal Island project would enable investments and trade to the tune of several billion rupees in Pakistan with potential of creating 0.15 million new job opportunities.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, the Governor Sindh said the mega project at the Arabian Sea – a sea off the coast of Karachi, would prove a milestone for the economic prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan.

He said there would be a transparent bidding process and all revenue would go to Sindh.

He said Pakistani expatriates and local investors would be encouraged to invest in such projects besides inviting foreign investors.

He said, “Bundal Island will remain part of Sindh,” adding, “It is not a housing scheme rather a plan to construct a new city just like Islamabad.”

Imran Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to expedite the work on the Bundal project as early as possible.

He said the project would attract up to five million tourists and the people had already started approaching for investment purposes in the project.

He said, “This is million dollars project and after operational, it will drastically change the economic situation of Sindh.”

He added the project would address the grievances of the provincial government and its people as well.

He claimed that the Sindh government was already supporting the project and assured for sorting out the Bundal Island issues with mutual understanding as it was a major project for bringing economic stability in the province.

He said the local businessmen had expressed keen interest in two mega development projects – Urban Development and Bundal Island Project, Karachi and Ravi River Front Urban Development Project, Lahore.

Ali Haider Zaidi said those mega projects would not only encourage the investment of billions but also promote other affiliated sectors and prove milestones in strengthening the country’s economy.

He said the local investors interest in the two important development projects, initiated by the government, was a good omen.

He said the construction sector’s development would not only help promote business activities and create job opportunities but also strengthen the economy of the country.

“This is a project of Sindh and for Sindh. Only Sindh province will get benefit of this project.” The present government’s ease of doing business policy encouraged the business community to invest in the national building projects with full confidence.

He said the mega development project would change not only the fate of Karachiites but also the people living across the Sindh.

He urged to avoid politicizing the project for political point-scoring and added there was a global trend of making new cities for prosperity and economic progress.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was being briefed regularly on the project’s progress and all matters related to the project would be addressed amicably.