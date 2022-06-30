Bugti lauds US efforts in curbing smuggling of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shzain Bugti on Thursday acknowledged the United States of America’s (US) efforts in curbing the production and smuggling of narcotics in the region.

A delegation led by Todd. D Robinson, Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of US Department of state along with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloome met with the minister.

In the meeting, the minister acknowledged the efforts made by US in curbing production and smuggling of narcotics in the region and said that even with meager resources and limited manpower, Pakistan was effectively controlling smuggling of narcotics on its western borders, said a press release.

The minister said there was a need for more advanced technological tools to cater the needs of anti-narcotics forces.

“Pakistan is planning to induct 10,000 personnel for narcotics control.

Besides these there is a dire need for advanced surveillance technologies like drones and other vehicles to overcome powerful drug networks,” he added.

Bugti said the biggest challenge was use of new forms of drugs in young generation. “Pakistan is working towards making efforts for public awareness in this regard.”

The minister also acknowledged US support in expanding and modernization of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) academy.

“Provision of vehicles and modern equipment will greatly enhance the capabilities of ANF against trafficking.”

He also applauded US efforts in providing technical training to staff and persons in combating drug trafficking.

The assistant secretary assured full support to Pakistan in combating the menace of drug trafficking and its use.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Narcotics Control, Humaira Ahmad and higher officials of ministry and INL.