QUETTA, Apr 13 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday attended the funeral prayer of the passengers who were killed in Noshki last night at Police Line Quetta.

The chief minister prayed for the high status of all the martyrs. Parliamentarians including Abdul Samad Gurgej, Mir Ziaullah Longo, Mir Liaqat Lahri IGFC Chaudhry Amir Ajmal and Additional IG Police Jawad Dogar were also present. Later the dead bodies were sent to their native areas.