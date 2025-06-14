Budget reflects vision for inclusive growth, reforms: Danyal Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhary, on Saturday said that the federal budget for FY2024-25 reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development, long-term reforms, and institutional accountability.

Speaking during the budget debate in the National Assembly, he praised the contributions of public servants and called for unity among all federating units to achieve sustainable national progress.

He emphasized the government’s achievements in boosting foreign direct investment (FDI) and remittances, despite politically motivated misinformation campaigns. “When they urged overseas Pakistanis not to send money, the people responded with record-breaking inflows. FDI has increased by 37%, showing global confidence in our economic direction,” he said.

He described the 2024-25 budget as forward-looking and geared toward export-led growth. “It strikes a balance between tough economic reforms and the needs of the people. It focuses on job creation, consumer welfare, and broadening the tax base,” he said.

Acknowledging that no budget is perfect, he invited constructive criticism and assured the House that the government is open to meaningful suggestions. “We have made significant allocations for education, health, and institutions like Daanish Schools and public universities in Punjab. This is not about slogans—it’s about serious reform,” he added.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said the future of Pakistan lies in inclusive governance and collective resolve. “The path ahead belongs not to any one party but to the people of Pakistan. We must move forward together.”

He took aim at opposition voices who had once predicted economic collapse. “The same people who forecast default within 24, 48, or 72 hours are now debating growth and policy—that alone shows Pakistan is moving forward,” he said.

Referring to opposition figures who allegedly lobbied international institutions against Pakistan, he remarked, “They wrote to the IMF urging it to deny Pakistan aid. They threatened violence if any deal was signed. Today, their baseless narrative has collapsed.”

He said their present criticism of the budget is in fact an unintentional admission that the country is on a path of economic recovery. “Those who prayed for default are now forced to acknowledge growth.”

Recalling the crises inherited by the current government, he said, “Each time we came to power, the country was either plunged in darkness or fighting terrorism. We brought solutions. In 2014, people demanded an end to terrorism; by 2017, they wanted an end to the energy crisis. But in 2018, they were handed a rigged mandate.”

He said that the federal budget is not just a fiscal plan, but a testament to national resolve. “It represents the defense of our sovereignty, restoration of economic stability, and the vision of a Pakistan where every province contributes to collective strength. Let those who tried to weaken it now witness its resilience.”

He accused the PTI-led government of inflicting long-term damage during its four-year rule. “They made this country bleed—and now they ask why it’s still hurting? We are healing the wounds they caused.”

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its poor governance in provinces it has ruled for over a decade. “If you step outside and fall into a pothole every few meters, that’s not the federation’s fault—it reflects your governance,” he said, alluding to crumbling infrastructure and deteriorating law and order in urban centers once dubbed ‘cities of lights.

He particularly highlighted mismanagement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, referencing the Rs60 billion Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project plagued by irregularities and substandard construction. “They spoke of transparency, yet the KP anti-corruption department has remained locked for over 11 years. Corruption complaints continue to emerge, but no action is taken,” he noted.

Referring to recent national security incidents, he praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their resolute response. “When our enemies struck, the nation stood united. Our armed forces, our children, and our people responded with unmatched courage. Yet, some voices continued to echo anti-state sentiments,” he observed.

He said that Pakistan’s security institutions play a crucial role in national stability. “In today’s world, power shapes the global order. Our soldiers do not sacrifice their lives for salaries, but for the national flag. We must honor that sacrifice, not use budget debates to undermine institutions.”