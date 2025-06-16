Budget 2025-26: Treasury defends, opposition critiques fiscal strategy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Lawmakers in the Senate on Monday continued the debate on the Federal Budget 2025-26, with members from both treasury and opposition benches turning back to the budget, he underscored the need for generating employment opportunities for the youth, terming it essential for providing relief to the common man.

Taking part in the debate, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Senate, Senator Syed Ali Zafar on national security, said that Pakistan had successfully defended itself in conflict against India, and earned recognition as a formidable aerial power. “The world knows us as the king of skies. Our defense is in safe hands and the nation feels secure,” he added.

Referring to the recent Israeli strike on Iran, he drew parallels with regional dynamics, stating, “The pattern is evident—first India attacks Pakistan, now Israel targets Iran. This escalation is a dangerous trend, and Israel’s use of advanced weaponry poses broader regional risks.” He warned that the danger for Pakistan was not over, citing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “agenda of regional destabilization.”

Senator Zafar emphasized the need for national unity in the face of external threats. “If we are to succeed diplomatically and strategically, we must put our differences aside and stand united,” he remarked.

He also expressed concern over the economic fallout of the Israel-Iran conflict, which has triggered a rise in global oil prices, impacting Pakistan’s economy.

Ali Zafar pointed out the imposition of petroleum and carbon taxes, warning that these measures would burden the common citizen. “Although these taxes are justified under climate initiatives, their impact on daily life cannot be ignored,” he said.

Commenting on the enhanced powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), particularly the authority to make arrests, Senator Zafar called for a thorough review of the policy.

“Even though the government has indicated reconsideration, such steps require careful assessment,” he noted.

He also express concerned the proposed 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on solar panels, arguing it would undermine Pakistan’s climate commitments. “This move contradicts our environmental goals and discourages clean energy adoption,” he said.

Senator Zafar urged the government to revisit the budget’s priorities and align them with economic growth, environmental sustainability, and public welfare.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Khalil Tahir Sandhu criticize Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), questioning its past dealings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and their attempts to undermine the country’s economic standing through letters to international financial institutions.

Senator Sandhu said the first question to ask is whether there is political will behind Budget 2025-26. “Yes, there is a clear and good intention behind it. No budget is perfect, and there is always room for improvement,” he added.

Congratulating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, he praised them for presenting a people-friendly budget despite challenging economic conditions.

Highlighting key measures, Senator Sandhu noted the reduction in income tax on government employees’ salaries, a cut in withholding tax on property transactions from 4% to 2.5%, and the streamlining of tariff lines from 7,000 to 4,000 as major relief initiatives.

He further said that the record increase in remittances reflects the overseas Pakistanis’ growing confidence in the current leadership. “This trust is a significant indicator of political and economic stability,” he said.

Calling for increased allocations to the Ministry of Human Rights, Senator Sandhu stressed the importance of prioritizing social welfare alongside fiscal reforms. “Human rights deserve greater attention in our national agenda,” he added.

Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan pointed out that despite recurring commitments, the country remains under IMF influence. “Each year we hear it’s the final IMF budget, yet the cycle continues,” he remarked.

He welcomed the allocation for the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project but stressed that more funds were urgently needed. “Karachi is the economic hub of the country, linking regions and facilitating trade. Its connectivity must be prioritized,” he asserted.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s previous visit to the K-IV water project site in Karachi and acknowledged the Rs3.2 billion allocation for the scheme. However, he noted the amount was insufficient to meet the project’s actual needs and urged for enhanced financial support.

Senator Ahsan urged the government to allocate development fund for the fishermen communities. He also pointed out the carbon levy, saying that such measures would impact the common man.

Discussing employment challenges, he said Pakistan is the sixth-largest provider of labour globally, with a population of 241 million, including 62.5% youth. We should expand industrial output and business activity to creates jobs, he added.

Senator Muhammad Faisal Vawda underscored the need to accord greater priority to the agriculture sector in the Federal Budget 2025-26, terming it the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He emphasized that agriculture-related policies must be aligned with changing climate patterns to ensure sustainability and protect the livelihoods of farmers.

Commenting on the country’s import policy, Senator Vawda said it should be devised with due consideration to the exchange rate impact, as he had also raised this issue during discussions in the finance committee.

He lauded Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial for their efforts in reviving the national economy and pushing forward the country’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan called for enhanced financial incentives for government employees due to inflation.

“Eighty-five percent of the population in ex-FATA lives below the poverty line,” he said, calling for substantial allocations to address the damage caused by years of terrorism. “Our homes, fields, and businesses have suffered immensely, and we demand our rightful share for rehabilitation and development,” he added.

Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, stressed that “peace is paramount” and called on fellow lawmakers to prioritize efforts to restore and uphold peace in the country.

He said that whenever the nation faces a crisis, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan has always stood by its side, and every worker of the party is ready to defend the country.

He stated that while discussions on financial issues are important, maintaining peace should be the top priority.