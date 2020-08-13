BRT gift of PTI for people of Peshawar; opponents’ propaganda die with completion of BRT: Shahbaz Gill

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill here Thursday said mega Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was a gift of PTI Government for people of Peshawar that would provide state-of-the art travelling facilities to people.

Addressing a press-conference here at Information Cell at Civil Secretariat Peshawar, Shahbaz Gill said despite malicious propaganda of political opponents, BRT has been completed with all modern facilities.

He said propaganda of political opponents died after completion of BRT and all such propaganda elements were now hiding faces from people.

Shahbaz Gill said human resources development was top most priority of PTI Government and establishment of BRT project was aimed at to invest on people by provide them quality and affordable travelling facilities at their doorsteps.

He said BRT, Ehsas Programme and Billion Trees Afforestration Projects were launched by PTI Government for socio economic development of poor people and combating environmental and climate change challenges.

Shabaz Gill said people of small provinces have the same rights as of big provinces, adding BRT Peshawar would provide the same travelling facilities as being enjoyed by people of Punjab and Islamabad.

While comparing Lahore Metro with Peshawar BRT, Shahbaz Gil said only nine kilometers portion of the former was elevated against 13 kilometers of Peshawar and three kilometers underground paving the way of uninterrupted easy mode of communication in the provincial capital of KP.

Shahbaz Gill said BRT was a unique project having three completed parking plazas from where financial resources would be generated besides a bicycle track facility.

He said opponents made baseless propaganda against BRT by comparing it with Lahore and Multan Metros and today all such propaganda elements were exposed before masses. He said BRT was a flagship project of PTI Government and transparency was of its hallmark with all expenditures record documented.

People in 220 state of the art air-conditioned buses with wifi and mobile charging facilities would cover Chamakani-Hayatabad distance in short 45 minutes after passing 31 modern stations in 27.5 kilometers track of BRT against two and half hours taken by private Mazda buses and wagons.

The main track was connected with seven feeders service routes having 62 kilometers length with 146 stops would facilitate hundreds of thousands residents of Peshawar and people of adjoining districts on daily basis.

A central room has been setup from where the entire operation of routes and buses would be monitored through 750 cameras.

The PM’s aide said problems of private transporters would be addressed on priority basis and urged transport minister KP to hold a meeting with private transporters to address their genuine problems.