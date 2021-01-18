Broadsheet case exposes Sharif's family 76 properties worth 800 million dollars:Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said broadsheet case was a new sensation that had exposed Nawaz Sharif family’s 76 properties worth 800 million dollar.

“The 76 properties of Nawaz Sharif’s family have been valued at 800 million dollars according to the broadsheet facts and this is what London court is also saying”, the federal minister stated this in a tweet.

براڈشیٹ کیس کے حقائق نیا تحلکہ ہیں نواز شریف کے خاندان کی 76 جائیدادوں کی قیمت 800 ملین ڈالر بتائ گئ ہے اور یہ بات اب لندن کی عدالت کہ رہی ہے، پھر کہتے ہیں نواز شریف کی جائیدادوں کو چھوڑیں آگے چلیں بھائ کیسے آگے جاسکتے ہیں اگر ان کو چھوڑ دیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 18, 2021

And they (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz) ask to leave the matter of Nawaz Sharif’s properties and move forward. How can we move forward leaving this issue, he questioned?