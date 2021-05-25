ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the High Court of British Virgin Islands had recalled all of its earlier orders, passed against the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the Reko Diq case.

In a tweet, he congratulated the entire nation on such a great legal victory for the PIA and Pakistan.

“Congratulations Pakistan! British Virgin Island High court has announced a verdict in favor of PIA. In Reko Diq case, all orders passed against PIA earlier are removed now. Receiver removed from Rosevelt hotel in NY [New York], Scribe hotel in Paris and cost of litigation is awarded,” he tweeted

According to the media reports, the High Court of British Virgin Islands in its earlier order, passed an year ago, attached certain assets of the PIA.