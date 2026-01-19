British universities expresses interest in establishing campuses, online programs in Pakistan: British Council

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):James Hampson, Country Head, British Council Pakistan stated that British universities appreciate Pakistan’s progress in the education sector and have expressed their intent to establish campuses and offer online courses in Pakistan for students who cannot afford to go abroad for higher studies.

He expressed these views during the meeting with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, (MoFEPT), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Secretary, Nadeem Mahboob on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Joint Secretary, MoFEPT, Aftab Rashid, Executive Director, Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Mallah, and Deputy Secretary Ammara Nasim. While James Hampson was accompanied by his team.

At the outset, Hampson congratulated the Federal Minister and the Secretary on the successful conduct of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC) and appreciated the significance of its agenda for strengthening coordination and reforms in the education sector.

During the meeting, Secretary MoFEPT, Nadeem Mahboob, apprised the British Council delegation of the key agenda as discussed and the resolutions passed during the recent meeting of IPEMC.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and proved to be highly productive. Hampson briefed the Federal Minister and the Secretary on the range of services and support being provided by the British Council in the field of technical education across the provinces, as well as in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). He also shared updates on the progress of ongoing initiatives and future areas of cooperation.

The British Council delegation reaffirmed its full support and cooperation with the Government of Pakistan, particularly in expanding collaboration in the area of Non-Formal Education, alongside existing engagements in technical and higher education.

It was also decided to affiliate educational institutions of slum areas of Pakistan under relevant technical and skills development frameworks, with the objective of mainstreaming underserved institutions, improving quality assurance and certification, and enhancing access to skills-based and non-formal education opportunities for youth in these areas.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks and a mutual commitment to further strengthen partnership for the advancement of education in Pakistan.