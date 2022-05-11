British Pakistani Forum delegation visits PTDC Head Office

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): A seven-member delegation of British Pakistani Forum visited Headquarter of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) here on Wednesday to discuss the foreign investment opportunities and potential in the field of tourism and hospitality sector in Pakistan.

Managing Director (MD) PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the initiatives taken by the government to promote tourism as well as about the ongoing and upcoming projects of PTDC and Provincial Tourism Departments for promotion and development of tourism in the country, said a press release.

Highlighting the potential of tourism, in his multimedia presentation, MD PTDC said, Pakistan has amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich cultural and heritage. Three mountains ranges, glaciers, lakes, valleys of norther and unique wild flora and fauna can attract tourism from both local and foreign markets.

He said, that the British Backpacker Society has ranked Pakistan as the World’s Top Adventure Travel Destination. Describing the country as “one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone’s wildest imagination”. Under the Ease of Visa Policy, as many as 191 countries can apply for E-Visa.

“For foreigners, we have hiking, rock climbing and mountaineering opportunities in mesmerizing landscapes of Rocky Mountains and lush greenery. The Karakoram Highway is the world’s best highway where u can see the highest peaks from within your car’s window while the ancient silk route connects Pakistan and China to Central Asia and we are working to promote this Old Silk Route,” he said, adding that “we have 9000 years history on humankind including Meher Garh, Mohenjodaro and Gandhars which has centuries’ old archaeological sites to promote heritage tourism. The Sikh community of UK and other countries can visit their Gurdawaras as Visa facilitation is also improved for Sikh Yatrees living in the West. Sufi heritage, religious and spiritual heritage fascinates the west that needs to be promoted in western markets.

Ejaz Siddiqui, Chairman of British Pakistan Forum and head of delegation said that Pakistan has much to show to the world but unfortunately the media in West is creating negative perception about Pakistan and there is not much space in media about the positives news about Pakistan. “Our visit to Pakistan aims at encouraging the foreigners and overseas Pakistanis to visit Pakistan for tourism purposes and see the beauty of Pakistan from coastal line to Northern Areas that have heavenly glimpses to offer to them, our focus is to promote Tourism and increase direct Foreign Investment in Pakistan.” they said while lauding the practical approaches of PTDC for promotion of tourism.

MD PTDC said that government is making all efforts to boost tourism growth in the country and in next two years and the tourism industry will witness great progress as lot of work has been done to improve the facilities and number of tourism projects are now in the final stages of completion. He assured the members of delegation full cooperation and support of PTDC to attract more tourist form UK and other western countries and provide all the facilitation to potential tourists and investors.