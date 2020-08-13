British Pakistani artist unveils artwork to pay tributes to Quaid e Azam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Amina Art Ansari a British Pakistani artist on Thursday unveiled her new artwork a portrait of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah aiming to pay tributes to father of the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

Talking to APP, she said that Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hero of her whole family and she grew up hearing about him from my childhood.

“Everytime my grandfather wanted us to understand the life of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to move forward in life positively” she said.

She said that her grandfather always gave us the examples of Muhammad Ali Jinnah of his strong personality and his determination and faith.

Amina said “therefore, the Quaid then became my hero too and I wanted to pay my tributes to him through my artwork”.

She said that Quaid e Azam’s three quotes were very close to her heart and she followed them religiously, adding that Quaid said “With faith, discipline, selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that cannot achieve”.

The second quote of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali “Failure is a word unknown to me”, and third quote close to her heart was “Think 100 times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man”.

“I simply wanted to pay tributes on the special occasion of Independence Day by making his sketch, adding that her Salute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, my hero” she said.