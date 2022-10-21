British High Commissioner sympathizes with Pakistan on flood damage

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner here on Friday extended his deepest condolences over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused due to the devastating floods in Pakistan.

During a call on meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the British High Commissioner apprised him about the flood relief assistance provided by the UK government and stated that UK would help climate resilient reconstruction.

On the occasion, the minister extended gratitude for the assistance, according to press statement issued by EAD, adding he also acknowledged the role of United Kingdom as one of the largest bilateral partners of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary EAD, Kazim Niaz, Additional Secretary, EAD, Mr. Humair Karim and Development Director, FCDO at Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ms. Jo Moir.