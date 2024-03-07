Brillanz Group sets new industry standard with debut summit at MWC Barcelona

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): Brillanz Group, a Pakistan-based company, hosted its first-ever Sustainable Energy Summit at world largest connectivity event MWC Barcelona, with a focus on sustainable telecom innovation and AI solutions.

This summit represents a historic moment as it is the first time, that a Pakistani origin company has hosted a summit of such scale at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, Spain.

Leading Pakistani Companies that participated in the Summit include Jazz (VEON), Telenor Pakistan, Softoo Ltd, Mercurial Minds, Nokia, ZTE Pakistan, SCT, Digitization Integrators, Infralectric Pvt Ltd, amongst others.

The summit, titled “Innovate, Fund, Transform: Telecom’s Journey to a Sustainable, AI-Powered Era,” has set a new precedent for the intersection of technology and sustainability within the telecom sector, with a special focus on AI-enabled solutions.

Bilal Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brillanz Group, a trailblazer in engineering & energy solutions for the telecom sector, highlighted the summit’s significance in propelling innovative and sustainable solutions within the industry.

He emphasized that hosting such an event at MWC Barcelona was a historic milestone for a Pakistani company.

Bilal said:” This summit marks a historic moment as it’s the inaugural occasion a Pakistani company has hosted such a large-scale event at MWC Barcelona.

The global launch of Thunder, our AI-Enabled Energy Intelligence Platform, underscores our dedication to spearheading impactful innovation, particularly in enhancing energy efficiency within the global telecom sector, which accounts for approximately 3% of worldwide carbon emissions.”

The unveiling of Thunder, a hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, at the summit heralds a paradigm shift in how the telecom industry approaches energy efficiency, establishing a benchmark for intelligent energy management. The Sustainable Energy Summit has been a landmark event, highlighting Brillanz Group’s leadership in sustainable innovation.

Notable moments from the summit comprised a fireside chat with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz. Aamir Ibrahim’s discussions offered deep insights into the future of the telecom sector, underlining the necessity for a sustainable strategy to address the escalating energy requirements.

Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telenor Pakistan, introduced Thunder, an AI-driven Energy Intelligence Platform, during his keynote address. Vohra also highlighted Telenor Pakistan’s innovative sustainability initiatives and shared a collaborative case study on Thunder’s development with Brillanz Group.

Thunder offers a revolutionary approach to energy management in the telecom sector, boasting hardware-agnostic capabilities and widespread adoption across Telenor Pakistan’s network.

Telenor Pakistan has implemented Thunder across its network, marking a substantial improvement in energy management and operational efficiency. Additionally, Vohra introduced Pakistan’s first sustainability-aligned innovation, “Deferred Capex, Energy Modernisation” by #Infralectric, presenting a pioneering business model for the global telecom industry.

The summit featured renowned global speakers such as Emanuel Kolta, Lead Innovation at GSMA, Danial M, VP Technology Sales at Nokia, Shakil Ahmad, Senior Sales Director at Rohdes & Schwarz, Falk Schroder, MD at Detecon MEA, along with others who engaged in insightful panel discussions.

The summit concluded with insight from Ousama Hanif, Chief Commercial Officer at Brillanz Group, delivering a keynote on IoT-driven innovations in asset security, specifically Cratus Smart Cabinets for global telecoms. These discussions and collaborations are expected to leave a lasting impact on the industry, guiding it towards a greener and more efficient future.

Brillanz Group is a leading provider of innovative energy and technology solutions for the telecom industry. Committed to sustainability, its specialization includes cutting-edge AI, IoT-enabled Smart Cabinets, and cleantech initiatives.