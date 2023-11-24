Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires brotherhood and skill development for less privileged

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that BISP is providing financial support to all needy people regardless of color, religion, caste and politics.

While addressing a gathering of BISP employees at the Jamia Masjid Eidgah in Chakwal, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib emphasized that financial assistance to the less privileged is a fundamental responsibility of the state, said a news release.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib stressed the need to connect children from economically challenged families to technical skill areas. Recognizing education and skill development as crucial tools for breaking the cycle of poverty, he urged the employees to explore innovative ways to empower youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Drawing inspiration from the principles of ‘Muwakhat’, Dr. Amjad Saqib urged everyone to adopt a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity in helping poor families.

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.

During his visit to the Chakwal BISP office, Dr. Amjad Saqib directed the concerned officers to ensure cleanliness, underscoring the significance of maintaining a conducive working environment for the efficient functioning of the organization.

Addressing the BISP staff, Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the need for providing all facilities to those in need with available resources.

He called for a commitment to ensure timely payments without any deductions, reinforcing BISP’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Dr. Amjad Saqib urged the employees to collectively strive to make Benazir Income Support Program an exemplary institution in the field of social welfare.