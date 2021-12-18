Bosnian, Malaysian FMs arrive for OIC moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP)::Foreign Ministers of Bosnia and Malaysia Dr Bisera Turkovic and Saifuddin Abdullah arrived here on Saturday to attend 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal received both the foreign ministers along with their entourage, at the red carpet rolled out in their honour.

Talking to the media, Bosnian FM Bisera Turkovic congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for organising such an important gathering on Afghanistan.

She said It was extremely important to discuss existing problems in Afghanistan and,”I think this huge gathering is going to come up with a firm stance about our duty to jointly find the best possible solution”.

The Malaysian FM, commending Prime Minister Imran Khan for hosting the OIC’s special moot, said Pakistan had shown ‘a very good example’ in this case as it had already been hosting about 4 million Afghan refugees and providing all kinds of assistance.

It was ‘timely’ and ‘important’ meeting that brought the Muslim Ummah to come together and take some concrete steps to help resolve more pressing issues, especially humanitarian one in Afghanistan, he remarked.

Minister Zubaida Jalal highlighted Pakistan’s steps for the welfare of the Afghan people and said, “It is an honour for Pakistan that it is taking another such an important initiative (moot).