Boost for Balochistan students as PBM widens university support network

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has extended its financial support to underprivileged students in eleven additional public sector universities across Balochistan.

During a momentous Ceremony held here at PBM’s headquarters, Managing Director PBM, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt validated the MoUs along with the Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, VC Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, VC BUITEMS, Prof. Dr. Hafeez, VC University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan, VC Lasbella University of Agriculture and Marine Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen, VC Balochistan UET, Engr. Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmad, VC University of Loralai Prof. Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar, VC Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmed, VC Mir Chakkar Khan Rind University Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Ali Baloch, VC University of Gawad Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir and VC University of Makran Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Baloch.

On the occasion, PBM’s Director General (Projects) Prof. Dr. Zeeshan Danish illuminated the organization’s social delivery mechanism specifically educational stipend initiative. PBM’s IT Director Kashif Nadeem updated the participants regarding the digital integrated management system that facilitates the applicants and provides online application-tracking features. The signing ceremony was also attended by Principal Secretary of Governor Balochistan Kaleem Ullah, Director, Pro-Vice Chancellors and faculty members of the universities, senior officials of PBM and Governor House Balochistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director PBM Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt emphasized the importance of education for the socio-economic development of Balochistan. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering the youth of this province.

By supporting talented and needy students, we are investing in the future leaders, innovators, and professionals who will play a crucial role in shaping Balochistan’s progress,” he said. The Managing Director outlined the federal government’s dedication to uplifting the vulnerable segments of Balochistan.

The MoU aims to create sustained educational opportunities for deserving students who face financial challenges in their academic journey, ensuring that no capable student is deprived of higher education due to economic barriers. Along with the educational stipends, mentoring programs, and academic development initiatives will also be promoted under this partnership.