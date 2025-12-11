Book Presentation in Tashkent reinforces Uzbekistan-Pakistan brotherhood

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The National Library of Uzbekistan’s “Center for Enlightenment” today witnessed a significant cultural and diplomatic event with the presentation of the book Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance – The Concept of the Future” authored by prominent Pakistani writer Muhammad Abbas Khan.

Moderated by Senator Azamat Ziyo, Director of the Institute of History at the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, the gathering featured insightful addresses from high-level representatives of both countries, celebrating President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visionary leadership in forging a New Uzbekistan through comprehensive reforms in economy, science, innovation, and international relations,said a release issued here on Thursday.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator for Trade and Industry to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, delivered key remarks in the session on “Shavkat Mirziyoyev – founder of New Uzbekistan, reformer of international relations.” He highlighted the President’s role in elevating bilateral ties, noting the remarkable growth in trade volumes and the shared commitment to economic collaboration along revived Silk Road corridors.

Other notable speakers included Khayriddin Sultanov, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan; Zulaykho Makhkamova, Deputy Prime Minister; Pakistani Ambassador Faruk Ahmad; and media personalities from both nations. Discussions emphasized the “Third Renaissance” as an enduring paradigm blending Uzbekistan’s ancient civilizational heritage with modern advancements in education, technology, and women’s empowerment.

The event culminated in a ceremonial conferment of honorary membership in the Writers’ Union of Uzbekistan upon author Muhammad Abbas Khan, symbolizing deep literary and cultural bonds.

Held amid a five-day official Pakistani delegation visit featuring tours of historic Bukhara and Samarkand, the presentation underscores the flourishing Pakistan-Uzbekistan partnership, built on mutual respect and aspirations for prosperity.

This milestone event, as reported by Uzbekistan’s Dunyo Information Agency and Bright Uzbekistan magazine, affirms the humanistic and forward-looking essence of President Mirziyoyev’s reforms, inspiring regional and global progress.