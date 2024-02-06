Board of Governors PNCA approves various initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): The Board of Governors (BoG), Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in its 21st meeting has approved various initiatives including the establishment of a dedicated proposed Heritage channel.

The meeting, chaired by Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, discussed various agenda items including the establishment of a dedicated Heritage Channel, National Music Academy, Studio and approval of new members of BoG, Director PR Bilal Karim said on Tuesday while talking to APP.

The BoG also discussed the business plan of PNCA and decided to constitute a committee to further work on the proposed business plan. The committee also approved the names of three co-opted members of BOG including Hasan Raza Syed, Ahmad Farooq and Mis Amna Ismail Patodi.

The meeting also principally approved the establishment of a dedicated Heritage Channel and two Cinemas in PNCA.

Speaking on the occasion minister said the dedicated National Heritage Channel will document and broadcast our cultural heritage, historical landmarks, traditional practices, and artistic achievements in principle.

The minister said that the government places significant importance on cultural activities, as they serve as a means to promote Pakistan’s traditional culture and offer wholesome entertainment for the populace.

Earlier, the Director General of PNCA briefed the Board members about the agenda items of the meeting.

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed, Financial Advisor, Joint Secretary NH&C Muzafar Ali Burki, and Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali attended the meeting.

Members of BOG including Kaleem Khan, Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV), Director General Radio Pakistan, Humaira Chana, Ustad Bashir Ahmed, Farah Khan, Waheeda Bano Baloch, Bakht Rawan Umerkhel, Shahid Nadeem and Samaira Nazir Siddiqui also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the members including Moneeza Hashmi and Zafar Waqar Taj also attended the meeting on Zoom.