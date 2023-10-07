Bleak memories of all those who lost lives on 8 October 2005 still alive in our hearts

MIRPUR ( AJK): Oct 07 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that painful memories of the 2005 deadly earthquake that shook Azad Jammu Kashmir and other areas of Pakistan still haunt its inhabitants.

Those who witnessed the ravages of the natural calamity with their own eyes will hardly ever forget it”, the president said on Saturday, on the eve of 18th Anniversary of history’s worst Oct. 8, 2005 killer earthquake being observed on October 08, Sunday.

Sultan added that the cataclysmic tremors left thousands of people, including men, women and children dead, while many cities, towns and villages were completely destroyed.

He said that compensation for the loss of human lives caused by the earthquake was not possible, but the government tried its best to rehabilitate the victims, rebuild and reconstruct the damaged infrastructure. He said that the memories of all those who lost their lives on 8 October 2005 were still fresh and alive in our hearts.

He thanked the international community, especially Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, European countries and the People’s Republic of China, for providing relief and rescue to the people of Azad Kashmir in this difficult time.

He said that the international community’s generous support helped the government and the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir to successfully tackle this major challenge. He said that unparalleled help provided by the Pakistan armed forces to the earthquake victims would never be forgotten by the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.