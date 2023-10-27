Black Day observed in Larkana division to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LARKANA, Oct 27 (APP):In a show of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, residents of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division observed “Black Day” on Friday to protest against India’s alleged illegitimate occupation of Kashmir. The day marked the aggression of India’s military entry into Srinagar on October 27, 1947, and its subsequent control over parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Various rallies and seminars were organized in these districts to draw international attention to the long-standing issue of Kashmir. Social and cultural organizations led rallies to condemn Indian actions in the region and called for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

In Larkana city, a program held at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women Library Hall was organized by the District Administration Larkana and Education Department Larkana to denounce India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle. Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Wahid Shaikh was the chief guest at the event.

During the program, Commissioner Abdul Waheed Sheikh emphasized the importance of character in the fight for freedom, highlighting India’s occupation of Kashmir in 1947 and the subsequent violation of the basic rights of Kashmiris.

Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, spoke about the significance of the day, pointing out the clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms by Indian forces when they landed in Srinagar 76 years ago.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Javed Ahmed Kumbhar, stressed the value of freedom and the continued struggle of Kashmiris and Palestinians for their rights. He noted that according to a United Nations resolution from 1947, Kashmiris were supposed to gain freedom, but it has not been implemented to this day.

Director of Primary Education Larkana region, Gulshir Soomro, highlighted the historical stance of Pakistani leaders, such as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, in support of the Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle.

Various speakers paid tribute to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination and their sacrifices throughout the 76 years of Indian occupation.

Children from different schools delivered speeches and presented tableaus, receiving prizes and certificates for their efforts.

The protest rally, led by the Deputy Commissioner Larkana and Director Primary Education Larkana region, commenced from Government Girls Degree College Larkana and included people from various walks of life, such as teachers, social workers, and government officials.

In Kashmore-Kandhkot district, similar events took place to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Various rallies were conducted by local administration, political and social organizations, and citizens to support the Kashmiri cause.

In Shikarpur, Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Chachar led a protest rally from the DC office to Press Club Shikarpur, denouncing India’s occupation of Kashmir and its revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

Participants across these districts raised slogans in support of Kashmir’s right to self-determination, emphasizing their unwavering moral and political backing to the Kashmiri people’s cause. They condemned Indian actions in the region and called for an end to the oppression and atrocities faced by the Kashmiris.