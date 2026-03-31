BISP, VEON & Jazz explore AI-driven digital inclusion for women

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):In a significant move to strengthen digital inclusion and financial empowerment of women, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with VEON Group CEO Kan Terzioglu and Jazz leadership to expand collaboration on innovative, technology-driven initiatives.

The meeting, attended by Jazz World CEO Amir Ibrahim and Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Syed Zaheer Mehdi, focused on exploring joint efforts to improve payment mechanisms, enhance digital and financial literacy among BISP beneficiaries, and create skill development opportunities.

Both sides discussed leveraging modern digital and social media platforms to raise awareness, with particular emphasis on the use of artificial intelligence to design accessible learning tools for women across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid underscored the importance of institutional collaboration in achieving impactful outcomes.

She reaffirmed that ensuring transparent and dignified disbursement of financial assistance to deserving women remains BISP’s top priority.

She also highlighted the need to expand employment opportunities for women through skill development and AI-based audio and video tutorials in regional languages to boost digital and financial literacy.

VEON Group CEO Kan Terzioglu appreciated BISP’s ongoing reforms and initiatives, expressing the company’s commitment to close cooperation. He proposed organizing joint workshops aimed at strengthening digital and financial literacy among beneficiaries, particularly women in underserved communities.