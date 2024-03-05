BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): As a part of its efforts to provide authentic information about various pro-poor schemes, the internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is utilizing different social media platforms to facilitate existing and intending beneficiaries and counter fake information.

The BISP has earlier launched its Whatsapp channel for disseminating public awareness about its initiatives which has now over 7,000 followers.

According to an official source, the BISP had urged the existing and intending beneficiaries to follow the official Whatsapp channel of BISP to get all the valid information about the programmes.

The citizens can follow the BISP Whatsapp channel through this web link: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaL06DJ9Bb602I388U2l

Earlier the BISP, under the supervision of Chairperson BISP, Dr. Amjad Saqib has launched a modern call center in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation for providing authentic information related to the programme and promptly addressing grievances.

The individuals can contact the call center at 080026477 to register complaints or seek information about the program.

Listing other initiatives taken by the BISP, the official source revealed that the launch of BISP Saving Scheme, Mobile Registration Centers, establishment of Endowment Fund, Digital and Financial Literacy Training for women, increase in the quarterly Kafaalat stipend up to Rs 10,500 and partnership with six banks for improving payment mechanism were among the prominent steps taken recently.