BISP to launch retail-based payment model from June 16

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is set to launch its new retail-based payment model from Monday (June 16) to protect the beneficiaries from severe heat wave conditions, marking a major shift from the traditional campsite-based disbursement mechanism.

This transition aims to ensure safer, more dignified, and accessible payment services for beneficiaries, especially in light of the ongoing heatwave across several regions.

In preparation for the disbursement of the Quarter 4 tranche, Additional Secretary BISP Dr. Tahir Noor visited District Khanewal today.

The purpose of the visit was to assess field readiness, review arrangements, and engage with district teams and representatives of partner banks to ensure seamless execution of the new payment system.

Dr. Tahir Noor underscored that the retail model is being introduced to provide beneficiaries with an improved experience through convenient access points, biometric verification, and a more transparent process that includes printed receipts.

He reiterated BISP’s commitment to ensuring that cash transfers are made in a manner that upholds the dignity, ease, and respect of every beneficiary.

He directed partner banks to ensure the full functionality of all retail outlets. This includes the presence of trained staff, the availability of biometric devices, reliable network connectivity, and the visible display of awareness material to guide beneficiaries at each payment point.

Dr. Noor also instructed BISP field teams to conduct clear and timely communication campaigns so that all beneficiaries are informed well in advance about the new disbursement procedures.

Earlier in the week, Dr. Tahir Noor visited Multan and Bahawalpur as part of his broader South Punjab oversight tour. During these visits, he reviewed field preparations and engaged in coordination meetings with regional BISP officials and representatives of partner financial institutions.

He emphasized the importance of strong coordination among all stakeholders, including BISP field staff, partner banks, local administrations, and the beneficiaries themselves.

He stressed that the singular focus of all teams should be the delivery of full cash grants to the intended recipients while ensuring their comfort and respect throughout the process.

The new retail payment model will formally go into effect from June 16.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit only their designated retail outlets with their original CNICs. They must collect their full payments along with printed receipts.

In case of any issues or complaints, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact their respective Tehsil BISP office or call the BISP helpline at 0800-26477.

This transformation in the payment mechanism represents a significant step forward in BISP’s mission to deliver citizen-centric and transparent service delivery to Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities.