BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety net

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):In a significant step towards advancing social protection initiatives, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a high-level meeting with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Social Protection, Mr. Sarfaraz Rajar, at the BISP Headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed to resolve challenges in implementing a bilateral data exchange agreement and to chart a clear roadmap for enhanced collaboration.

Senior officials from both sides participated, including Secretary Social Protection Sindh, Mr. Muzamil Hussain; CEO SSPA, Mr. Sami Ullah Nisar Ali Shaikh; Project Specialist Mr. Rashid Mehmood; a GIZ representative; and other dignitaries.

The discussions focused on enabling secure, efficient data sharing between BISP and the Sindh government to eliminate duplication, ensure data protection, and maximize the impact of social protection programs for vulnerable populations.

The key elements of the Data Exchange Agreement and Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) between BISP and the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) were reviewed.

Emphasizing the importance of trust and institutional synergy, Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to working closely with provincial counterparts to deliver inclusive and targeted support.

The meeting also addressed operational alignment of key initiatives, including the MAMTA and Nashonuma projects, to ensure effective resource utilization and avoid overlapping of beneficiaries. BISP pledged technical and data-sharing support for precise targeting of social protection schemes in Sindh.

Suggestions included seeking assistance from the National CERT to establish secure digital systems.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh was nominated as the focal point for coordination with BISP and other provincial agencies.

Both parties agreed to convene a consultative session with relevant stakeholders to issue a Joint Policy Statement, reinforcing shared goals and commitments.

Chairperson BISP reiterated the organization’s readiness to provide technical assistance and emphasized the need for regular technical-level meetings to ensure smooth implementation of joint initiatives.

The partnership marks a vital move towards an integrated and responsive social protection framework in Sindh.