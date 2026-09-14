BISP signs MoUs with NITB, PRCS to advance digitalization, disaster resilience

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) at BISP Headquarters to strengthen digitalization, data-driven service delivery, disaster preparedness and shock-responsive social protection.

BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid attended the signing ceremony.

The MoUs were signed by Director General NSER/CCT Dr. Asim Ijaz with Mr. Faisal Mumtaz, Project Director Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), NITB, and Mr. Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, respectively.

Under the MoU with NITB, through the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), the two organizations will collaborate to support the digitalization of citizen-centric services, integration of digital platforms and improved accessibility of BISP services for beneficiaries across Pakistan.

Through its partnership with PRCS, BISP will strengthen cooperation in anticipatory targeting, disaster preparedness and shock-responsive social protection.

Speaking on the occasion, BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of data sharing, institutional coordination and collaboration among provinces and government departments to create synergy and improve the delivery of public services.

She said that effective coordination and integration of available data could help institutions respond more efficiently to the needs of vulnerable communities, particularly during emergencies and natural disasters.

The Chairperson highlighted that BISP’s extensive geo-tagged data could play an important role in identifying and reaching vulnerable populations during disasters, enabling timely interventions and more targeted support.

She also emphasized the importance of coordinated public awareness and communication initiatives to ensure that vulnerable communities receive timely and accurate information during emergencies.