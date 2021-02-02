BISP removes additional 29,961 individuals from beneficiaries list

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has exited an additional 29,961 individuals from its list of beneficiaries, following the data cleaning exercise under Ehsaas Governance framework.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday revealed that additional 29,961 individuals have been made ineligible for receiving the cash assistance as per availability of more data in 2020.

Among those removed from the BISP list of beneficiaries included 15,326 pensioners, 273 government employees, 9,991 high income individuals (as documented by FBR data) and 4,371 employees of autonomous agencies (as per data of 30 out of 74 agencies), Dr. Nishtar disclosed.

Earlier in the year 2019, BISP exited 820,165 individuals from its beneficiaries’ list out of which 142,556 were government servants.