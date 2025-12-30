BISP organises grand ceremony to commemorate 18th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): A grand ceremony was organized by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to commemorate the 18th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Senator Rubina Khalid, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, along with officers and staff of BISP, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani paid rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and said that her martyrdom was an irreparable loss not only for Pakistan but also for the entire international community.

He said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a symbol of hope and courage for all schools of thought and she always raised her voice fearlessly for the rights of the people. She carried forward the mission of her father, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, with courage, perseverance, and vision.

The Chairman Senate said that the Benazir Income Support Programme is a practical manifestation of the vision and people-friendly thinking of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. With the launch of this programme, women of deserving households were empowered by being declared heads of their families, while their right to identity, financial inclusion, and voting was strengthened through the issuance of CNICs. He added that BISP plays a pivotal role in ensuring the economic independence of deserving women and that its continuation is the need of the hour.

On this occasion, Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a beacon of light not only for women in Pakistan but for women across the world. She stated that women draw their strength, courage, and vision from the name of Bibi Shaheed.

She further said that BISP has been implementing the vision of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the past 18 years and that today more than ten million deserving women are benefiting from this programme.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that, on the instructions of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, for the first time in the country’s history, the inclusion of over ten million deserving women in the formal financial system is being ensured through the Social Protection Wallet. She added that more than 12 million children are receiving stipends under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, while the Benazir Hunarmand Programme and Benazir Nashonuma Programme are significant initiatives aimed at the welfare of women, mothers, and children, clearly reflecting the achievements of BISP.

She reiterated her resolve that this journey of serving women’s rights, social protection, and economic empowerment through the platform of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue unabated.

During the ceremony, President of the BISP Officers Association, Sardar Azmat, also paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Poetry and songs were presented in her memory.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid presented a commemorative shield to Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.