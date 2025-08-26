BISP, Greenstar join hands to empower women beneficiaries through entrepreneurship

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (GSM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide entrepreneurship training, skills development, and seed money to BISP beneficiaries under the Hunarmand Program.

The initiative aims to create sustainable income opportunities for women, particularly in maternal and child healthcare.

Through this collaboration, women beneficiaries will gain access to Greenstar’s extensive infrastructure and community networks across the country. The program focuses on skill development alongside financial support, enabling participants to establish their own income-generating ventures in the health sector.

The MoU was signed at BISP Headquarters by Prof. Romana Gul, Director General Complementary Initiatives BISP, and Dr. S.A. Rab, Chief Executive Officer Greenstar.

Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid and Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad witnessed the signing.

Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid said the initiative represents a major step toward financial empowerment of women.

“BISP is already engaging with the Gates Foundation on maternal and child health counselling through our Nashonuma Centers, and this partnership will further strengthen those efforts,” she remarked.

Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad emphasized the importance of monitoring and evaluation to ensure meaningful outcomes.

He said the collaboration would enhance capacity building, technical training, employment opportunities, and professional recognition for women beneficiaries.

The partnership underscores BISP’s commitment to women’s empowerment, improved public health, and sustainable livelihoods. By combining Greenstar’s technical expertise with BISP’s outreach, the initiative is expected to bring lasting change to women and families across Pakistan.