BISP distributes over Rs. 23 billion among 946,813 flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri has said that an amount of Rs. 25,000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance means a lot to the flood affected families who have lost everything.

Despite unusual circumstances, BISP has so far disbursed over 23 billion rupees among 946,813 flood affected families in a short span of time.

She said that it is a matter of honour that the Prime Minister has selected Benazir Income Support Programme for the cash relief disbursement.

The monitoring teams of BISP have been formed to ensure transparency in the cash disbursement process and the concerned officers are visiting the relief centers on a regular basis to monitor the provision of cash assistance, she added.

As of Monday evening, a total amount of Rs. 23,670,325,000 have been disbursed among 946,813 flood affected families under this programme.

A total of 116,753 affected families have received Rs.2,918,825 in Balochistan; 564,472 families have received Rs.14,111,800,000 in Sindh; 116,962 families have received Rs.2,924,050,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 148,626 families have received Rs.3,715,650,000 in Punjab.

Today 22,527 flood affected families received cash assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.