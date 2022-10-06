BISP disburses Rs. 63 bln among flood-hit families: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Thursday said that around 63 billion rupees have been disbursed among 2,500,000 flood-affected families.

She was speaking during a meeting with the Country Director, World Bank, Mr Najy Benhassine.

Shazia Marri highly appreciated the timely cooperation of the World Bank in terms of providing financial support to the flood affected people.

She said that quality food is being provided to 9, 00,000 women under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme with the support of the World Food Program.

The programme has so far benefited around 25,000 pregnant and lactating mothers, she conveyed.

About the Benazir Kafalat programme, the chairperson conveyed that the Kafalat stipend is being disbursed among the deserving families across the country, following a transparent procedure.

She said that privacy of data related to the information of deserving households is the top priority of BISP.

Speaking on the occasion, the country director of the World Bank termed the recent flood situation in Pakistan as a disaster.

He assured to provide maximum financial support to Pakistan in the upcoming Donor Conference.