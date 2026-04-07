BISP Chairperson, Kurram Women Chamber discuss collaboration for women’s economic empowerment

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a key meeting with Dr Humaera Ambreen, Founding President of the Kurram Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to explore avenues for enhancing women’s economic empowerment.

The meeting focused on promoting skills development, expanding employment opportunities, and strengthening women’s participation in economic activities, particularly in underserved areas.

Both sides discussed potential collaboration between the Benazir Hunar Programme and the Kurram Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Various proposals were reviewed to equip women in Kurram Agency with market-relevant and modern skills, enabling them to secure sustainable livelihoods at both household and enterprise levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid said that BISP not only provides financial assistance to deserving families but also prioritizes empowering women through skills development and livelihood initiatives. She emphasized that uplifting women in remote regions remains a key government priority to ensure their active role in economic progress.

Dr Humaera Ambreen highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to strengthen women’s entrepreneurial capacity through practical training and business support.

She assured full cooperation with BISP to promote small businesses, enhance skills, and contribute to local economic development.