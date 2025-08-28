BISP Chairperson directs field staff to ensure swift and transparent relief operations amid ongoing emergency

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has directed all officers and field staff of the organisation to play an active, swift and effective role in ongoing relief operations across the country in light of the current emergency situation.

She stressed that the core objective of BISP is to provide timely financial assistance to deserving and affected families, adding that all available resources will be mobilised to achieve this goal.

“This is the time to stand with the nation. BISP is not merely a financial support institution but also a symbol of national spirit. We are committed to reaching every affected individual,” Senator Rubina Khalid stated.

To ensure priority-based disbursement of relief funds, BISP has developed a special operational plan aimed at expediting the registration, verification, and payment process for affected families.

Mobile teams, digital systems, and local offices have been activated to guarantee transparent and timely delivery of assistance.

Acknowledging BISP’s role, the Secretary Information of Pakistan lauded the institution’s improved performance under Rubina Khalid’s leadership, stating that her administrative abilities and dedication to public service have strengthened public trust and given the organisation a new direction.

According to a press release issued by BISP, the programme stands in full solidarity with the affected families and reaffirms its commitment to continue relief operations until every deserving individual receives support.

The statement further assured that the entire aid process will remain non-political, transparent, and merit-based.

BISP has also appealed to the public to cooperate in identifying affected individuals to ensure that no deserving family is left without assistance.