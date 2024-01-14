BISP cautions citizens about fraudulent messages

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has cautioned the citizens about the fraudulent messages being circulated through different mediums including social media and cell numbers about its programmes.

“All the BISP messages are sent from 8171 only and those received from other numbers are fake,” the Programme said on Sunday. The official social media accounts and website of the BISP can be accessed by the users to get authentic information about its programmes.

The BISP said, “The fake messages claim that the stipends of the beneficiaries have been approved, seek contact details for transferring amount or promise inclusion in the BISP programme and issuance of the stipends. While the real messages from the BISP do not promise provision of any financial assistance without verification and documentation.”

For registration it was necessary for intending beneficiaries to visit the council office of BISP with their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and B-Form for dynamic survey, which was free of charge, it added.

The BISP also never warned any beneficiary to expel her/him from the programme, it said and added that the information about the BISP programmes could be obtained from its helpline 080026477. The BISP offices established in every district could also be visited by the citizens for the purpose, it added.