BISP beneficiaries to get 25 per cent increase in quarterly installment: Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would get 25 per cent increase in quarterly installments from March as per the government efforts to extend relief to the masses of the country.

Addressing a press conference, the SAPM said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing relief to 8.9 million people across the country and decided to increase the number of quarterly installments keeping in view of the suffering of people of Pakistan owing to the current inflation.

He said that the government is also providing subsidies on essential food items through Utility Stores Corporation to the beneficiaries of BISP aiming to extend the maximum relief to the vulnerable segment of the society.

Talking about the Dynamic Registry survey, Faisal Kundi said that survey has been inaugurated in all districts across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir to identify and register more deserving beneficiaries living below the poverty line.

He said that all the people who do not have BISP cards can visit Dynamic Registry offices adding that it is not a door to door survey and intended beneficiaries have to visit survey offices for the registration”.

Faisal Kundi said that the present government is fully cognizant of the suffering of the people of Pakistan and has serious concerns about inflation which is effecting the downtrodden segments mostly.

He at the outset also lauded the efforts and working of BISP team and said that in case of any grievance the beneficiaries could register their complaint in the district offices and we are committed to resolve the issues within 24 hours.

About Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) resignations, he said that resignations of the PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were accepted at their own request but later they went to court and said they were not serious.

He said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the floor of the house said that they want to resign now how he can deny his own statement.

Faisal Kundi said that they are saying that we are hiding from election but the fact is that they themselves are doing so and going to court for the cancellation of their resignation. However, the court has yet not issued any order about the cancellation of their resignations, he added.

The SAPM said that PPP is ready for elections in the country, however, decision in this regard will be taken in accordance with the constitution. It is the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the date of the elections.

Kundi termed PTI government responsible for worsening of economic situation in the country saying that we inherited devastated economy from PTI but we have taken the responsibility to put the country back on track and we are committed at doing so.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always respect courts and we want to make Pakistan a country where the law is equal for everyone. We don’t want to make courts political.