BISE Rawalpindi catches six candidates in crackdown on cheating mafia

RAWALPINDI, Apr 06 (APP)::Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Monday caught six candidates during a crackdown on cheating mafia as part of strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy in ongoing Matric 1st Annual Exams 2026.

According to spokesman, Controller exams Tanveer Asghar Awan, along with Deputy Secretary Budget and Finance Higher Education Department Muhammad Asif, conducted surprise visits to various examination centres to review implementation of SOPs, CCTV surveillance and security arrangements.

During inspection, four candidates were caught cheating red-handed at Government Graduate College Satellite Town, while one candidate each was held at Government High School, Sanghoi Jhelum and Government High School, Ban Syedan Jhelum.

Cases against all six candidates have been registered and forwarded to the discipline branch for further action.

The controller emphasized that transparency in the examination system would be ensured at all costs and no leniency would be shown against those involved in cheating.