ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP):Birth anniversary of famous comedy actor Safeerullah Siddiqui‚ popularly known as Lehri was observed on Tuesday.

Born in Kanpur on January 2, 1929‚ he moved to Karachi after partition and began working as a stenotypist during his teenage years. Side by side‚ after completing his hours at the office‚ he would make ends meet by selling hosiery items. His big break came in the 1950s‚ when director Sheikh Lateef cast him in his film Anokhi. After bagging the role of a comedian in the film‚ Siddiqui was christened Lehri‚ the name that became his identity during his four decade career in the film industry.

Out of the 225 films that Lehri acted during his career‚ his comic roles in “Mera Ghar Meri Jannat”‚ “Tasvir”‚ “Tum Salamat Raho”‚ “Ishara”, “Nai Laila Naya Majnon”‚ “Tum Milay Pyaar Mila”, “Bahadur”, “Saiqa”‚ “Naukar” and “Zameer”

won him outstanding appreciation and fame.

While the vast majority of Lehri’s roles were in Urdu films‚ the actor also worked in some Punjabi productions. Despite not having played the lead role as a film’s hero, since the comedian’s role is usually a smaller one, Lehri found his place in the hearts of millions of his admirers.

He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films between 1964 and 1986. Lehri died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi‚ at the age of 83.