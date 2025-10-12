Birth and death registration becomes faster, transparent under new NADRA system

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): In a significant step toward digital governance and citizen facilitation, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made the process of birth and death registration faster, more efficient, and transparent through a new automated system developed in collaboration with provincial governments.

According to an official statement, the initiative follows the directives of the Federal Minister for Interior and forms part of the government’s broader agenda to improve registration services and eliminate inefficiencies in the system.

The ongoing reforms are being implemented under the National Biometric and Registration Policy Framework, which was approved by the Prime Minister on January 1 this year. The framework aims to establish a unified, technology-driven mechanism for the timely recording of vital events across Pakistan.

Under a pilot project, NADRA has successfully installed state-of-the-art digital registration systems in more than 50 hospitals and health centers nationwide. The initiative covers major healthcare facilities including PIMS, CDA, and FG hospitals in Islamabad, and Lady Aitchison Hospital in Lahore, as well as several hospitals and medical centers in Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Sindh.

Through this new system, hospitals and health centers are now directly connected with NADRA, enabling real-time reporting of births and deaths. Once an event is recorded, NADRA sends a notification via mobile application and SMS to the parents or heirs, guiding them to complete the official registration at their respective Union Council.

The introduction of this automated process has already yielded promising results. As of now, NADRA has received 4,000 birth and 407 death notifications from across the country through the new mechanism.

Citizens can register these vital events conveniently either through the NADRA mobile app or by visiting their nearest Union Council. Initially launched in three districts of Punjab, the facility will soon be expanded to the entire province. Work is also underway to extend the system to other public and private hospitals and health centers across Pakistan.

Officials added that once the provincial governments finalize their preparations, direct registration services at Union Councils will also become operational, ensuring complete integration between health institutions, NADRA, and local government departments.

The new initiative represents a major stride toward digital transformation, promising to reduce delays, prevent data manipulation, and strengthen Pakistan’s national identity and population record system.