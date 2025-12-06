Binance leadership visits Pakistan, govt signals commitment to digital asset regulation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Binance senior leadership Saturday visited Pakistan as the government signaled strong commitment to digital asset regulation.

Senior leadership from Binance including Global CEO Richard Teng, visited Islamabad for high level engagements with the country’s top leadership.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ attended the meeting.

Bilal bin Saqib, Chairman Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) attended the meeting and gave a briefing on his organization.