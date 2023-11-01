Billing problems of newspapers to be resolved on priority: PIO

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on Wednesday said billing problems of newspapers would be resolved on priority.

He, in a meeting with a delegation of Rabja (Javed) Group, said efforts were underway to ensure fair distribution of advertisements.

According to a press release, the delegation led by Manzoor Sulehri congratulated Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on assuming the charge of PIO.

The delegation informed the PIO about different problems including issues of rate, payment, infrastructure and, billing.

The delegation included Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Abdul Aziz Butt, Malik Zamard Awan, Zeeshan Qayyum, Zulfiqar Ali and Tariq Khan.