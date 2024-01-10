Bilawal unveils PPP’s vision

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the importance of unity under the PPP’s banner, echoing the party’s legacy and dedication to the Bhutto family.

Addressing a workers convention here on Wednesday, he pledged to implement a 10-point socioeconomic contract, promising doubled salaries within five years, free electricity, and quality education.

Furthermore, Chairman Bilawal outlined plans to establish international standard healthcare institutions, build three million houses for the underprivileged, and expand welfare programs like the Benazir Income Support Programme. He introduced initiatives like the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card,’ ‘Benazir Kissan Card,’ and the ‘Youth Card’ aimed at supporting workers, farmers, and the youth.

In his address, Bilawal condemned divisive politics and pledged to bring a new era of collaboration, leaving behind personal vendettas.

He urged the people to show up on February 8, asserting that the PPP will bring positive change to the country.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to contest the upcoming elections.

Bilawal introduced key candidates for various constituencies, expressing confidence in their ability to represent the people effectively. Notably, Misbahur Rehman and Faisal Mir were named as candidates for PP-160 and PP-161, respectively.

The chairman welcomed new PPP member Manzar Abbas Khokhar from PML-N, emphasizing his potential as the next MPA.

Chairman Bilawal concluded by instructing PPP’s supporters, known as ‘Jiyalas’, to continue their dedicated efforts for the party, emphasizing the importance of their struggle in shaping the destiny of the nation.